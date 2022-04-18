Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Super Eagles: Gernot Rohr awaits FIFA verdict on unfair sacking by NFF
News photo Daily Post  - Former Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr is expecting a verdict from FIFA in the coming days regarding his sack by the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF. Rohr had lodged a complaint to FIFA over the circumstances of his dismissal by the NFF ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Rohr awaits FIFA verdict on dismissal this week Vanguard News:
Rohr awaits FIFA verdict on dismissal this week
Super Eagles: Gernot Rohr awaits FIFA verdict on ‘unfair sacking’ by NFF Within Nigeria:
Super Eagles: Gernot Rohr awaits FIFA verdict on ‘unfair sacking’ by NFF
Super Eagles: Gernot Rohr awaits FIFA verdict on unfair sacking by NFF See Naija:
Super Eagles: Gernot Rohr awaits FIFA verdict on unfair sacking by NFF
Super Eagles: Gernot Rohr awaits FIFA verdict on ‘unfair sacking’ by NFF Tunde Ednut:
Super Eagles: Gernot Rohr awaits FIFA verdict on ‘unfair sacking’ by NFF
Super Eagles: Gernot Rohr Awaits FIFA Verdict On NFF Sack Online Nigeria:
Super Eagles: Gernot Rohr Awaits FIFA Verdict On NFF Sack
Super Eagles: Gernot Rohr Awaits FIFA Verdict On NFF Sack Tori News:
Super Eagles: Gernot Rohr Awaits FIFA Verdict On NFF Sack
Rohr awaits FIFA verdict on unfair dismissal by NFF Brila:
Rohr awaits FIFA verdict on unfair dismissal by NFF


   More Picks
1 Imo seminarian slumps, dies while acting Easter passion of Christ drama - Legit, 22 hours ago
2 ''The Standards Are So Low'' - Nigerians Come For Sterling Bank After Comparing Jesus To Bread | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Since dem give me admission I never start school: Rema laments over ASUU strike - Legit, 6 hours ago
4 Buhari showing more interest in welfare of terrorists - Full text of Bishop Kukah’s Easter message - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 Photos from Peter Obi's daughter's wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 ''Mama Your Child Don BLOW'' - Nkechi Blessing Excited As Rick Ross Follows Her On Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Fuel subsidy puts Nigerian economy at high risk –World Bank - The Punch, 12 hours ago
8 2023: Magnus Abe joins Rivers governorship race, appeals for fair APC primaries - Ripples Nigeria, 11 hours ago
9 ‘Respect Nigerians, they understand talent’ — Shatta Wale blasts lazy Ghanaians - The Nation, 7 hours ago
10 My love was not meant for one woman - Kenyan man dating triplet sisters says he is naturally polygamous - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info