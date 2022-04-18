Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Do you know how much I’m worth? – Portable challenges police as he resists arrest in Delta [Video]
Correct NG  - Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable has been captured in a video making the rounds online challenging police officers that tried to arrest him.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Do you know how much I’m worth? – Portable challenges police as he resists arrest in Delta (Video) The Info NG:
Do you know how much I’m worth? – Portable challenges police as he resists arrest in Delta (Video)
Do you know how much I worth? – Portable tackles police as he resists arrest in Delta [Video] Top Naija:
Do you know how much I worth? – Portable tackles police as he resists arrest in Delta [Video]
Portable confronts police officers in Delta as he resists arrest. Mp3 Bullet:
Portable confronts police officers in Delta as he resists arrest.
Do you know how much I’m worth? – Portable challenges police as he resists arrest in Delta [Video] Naija on Point:
Do you know how much I’m worth? – Portable challenges police as he resists arrest in Delta [Video]


   More Picks
1 Imo seminarian slumps, dies while acting Easter passion of Christ drama - Legit, 22 hours ago
2 ''The Standards Are So Low'' - Nigerians Come For Sterling Bank After Comparing Jesus To Bread | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Since dem give me admission I never start school: Rema laments over ASUU strike - Legit, 6 hours ago
4 Buhari showing more interest in welfare of terrorists - Full text of Bishop Kukah’s Easter message - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 Photos from Peter Obi's daughter's wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 ''Mama Your Child Don BLOW'' - Nkechi Blessing Excited As Rick Ross Follows Her On Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Fuel subsidy puts Nigerian economy at high risk –World Bank - The Punch, 12 hours ago
8 2023: Magnus Abe joins Rivers governorship race, appeals for fair APC primaries - Ripples Nigeria, 11 hours ago
9 ‘Respect Nigerians, they understand talent’ — Shatta Wale blasts lazy Ghanaians - The Nation, 7 hours ago
10 My love was not meant for one woman - Kenyan man dating triplet sisters says he is naturally polygamous - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info