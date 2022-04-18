Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kukah lauds Buhari for granting amnesty to jailed Nigerians — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for accepting the report of the Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy and granting pardon to about 150 Nigerians serving various jail terms.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

