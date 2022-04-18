Post News
News at a Glance
Bishop Ezeokafor bans preservation of corpse above two months
Daily Post
- The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor has banned the preservation of corpses above two months.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Bishop Ezeokafor Of Awka Catholic Diocese Bans Preservation Of Corpse Above Two Months
Talk Glitz:
Bishop Bans Preservation Of Corpse Beyond Two Months
Screen Gist:
Bishop Ezeokafor Bans Preservation Of Corpse Above Two Months
Within Nigeria:
Bishop Ezeokafor bans preservation of corpse above two months
More Picks
1
Imo seminarian slumps, dies while acting Easter passion of Christ drama -
Legit,
22 hours ago
2
''The Standards Are So Low'' - Nigerians Come For Sterling Bank After Comparing Jesus To Bread | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Since dem give me admission I never start school: Rema laments over ASUU strike -
Legit,
6 hours ago
4
Buhari showing more interest in welfare of terrorists - Full text of Bishop Kukah’s Easter message -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
5
Photos from Peter Obi's daughter's wedding -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
6
''Mama Your Child Don BLOW'' - Nkechi Blessing Excited As Rick Ross Follows Her On Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
20 hours ago
7
Fuel subsidy puts Nigerian economy at high risk –World Bank -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
8
2023: Magnus Abe joins Rivers governorship race, appeals for fair APC primaries -
Ripples Nigeria,
11 hours ago
9
‘Respect Nigerians, they understand talent’ — Shatta Wale blasts lazy Ghanaians -
The Nation,
7 hours ago
10
My love was not meant for one woman - Kenyan man dating triplet sisters says he is naturally polygamous -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
