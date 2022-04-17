Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Vaccine production: West African scientists converge in Ghana over research capacity building, diagnosis
Vanguard News  - Medical Laboratory and research scientists from across West Africa will this week converge in Ghana to deliberate on how West Africa can build needed local capacity for the manufacturing of vaccines and other medical products in the sub-region.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

