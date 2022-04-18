‘Respect Nigerians, they understand talent’ — Shatta Wale blasts lazy Ghanaians The Nation -

Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale, has taken a swipe at his country’s music industry which he described as “shameful.”

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the controversial musician called on Ghanaian artistes to respect their Nigerian counterparts. Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale, has taken a swipe at his country’s music industry which he described as “shameful.”In a series of tweets on Sunday, the controversial musician called on Ghanaian artistes to respect their Nigerian counterparts.



News Credibility Score: 99%