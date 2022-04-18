Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FCTA to seal up govt offices, others over N10 billion waste disposal debts
Peoples Gazette  - From 5:30 a.m. on April 19, the FCTA task team, would embark on a mass seal-up of affected facilities to recover the debts.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FCTA to seal government offices, hotels over N10 billion debts The Nation:
FCTA to seal government offices, hotels over N10 billion debts
N10bn Debts: FCTA To Seal Up Govt Offices, Hotels Leadership:
N10bn Debts: FCTA To Seal Up Govt Offices, Hotels
FCTA to seal government offices over N10bn waste debts Business Day:
FCTA to seal government offices over N10bn waste debts
FCTA To Seal Up Hotels, Government Offices, Plazas, Others Due To Over N10 Billion Debts The Nigeria Lawyer:
FCTA To Seal Up Hotels, Government Offices, Plazas, Others Due To Over N10 Billion Debts
FCTA to seal up govt offices, hotels over N10bn waste collection debts -Official News Diary Online:
FCTA to seal up govt offices, hotels over N10bn waste collection debts -Official
Sanitation board to shut down govt offices, others over N10 billion waste disposal debts Within Nigeria:
Sanitation board to shut down govt offices, others over N10 billion waste disposal debts


   More Picks
1 “What a people with short memory” – Bishop David Oyedepo says of Nigerians as he slams Buhari’s govt; warns over 2023 - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
2 Wizkid'z baby mama, Shola Ogudu, gives account of Chrisland school's leaked tape based on son's narration - Gist Reel, 16 hours ago
3 Since dem give me admission I never start school: Rema laments over ASUU strike - Legit, 18 hours ago
4 2023: Magnus Abe joins Rivers governorship race, appeals for fair APC primaries - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
5 Photos from Peter Obi's daughter's wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 I nominated Osinbajo to be Tinubu’s attorney-general - Ojudu - P.M. News - PM News, 15 hours ago
7 Killings: My govt isn’t weak, Imo will overcome current travails – Hope Uzodinma - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 2023: PDP Is Nigeria’s Only Hope Of Rescue – Sule Lamido - Naija News, 22 hours ago
9 Kidnappers in Taraba refuse to release pregnant woman in labour, demand ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 ‘Respect Nigerians, they understand talent’ — Shatta Wale blasts lazy Ghanaians - The Nation, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info