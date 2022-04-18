Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Wizkid'z baby mama, Shola Ogudu, gives account of Chrisland school's leaked tape based on son's narration
Gist Reel  - Wizkid'z baby mama, Shola Ogudu, gives account of Chrisland school's leaked tape based on son's narration

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Chrisland: What my son told me about leaked tape –Wizkid’s babymama, Shola Ogudu The Punch:
Chrisland: What my son told me about leaked tape –Wizkid’s babymama, Shola Ogudu
‘My son also attended the competition in Dubai’ — Wizkid’s baby mama reacts to Chrisland scandal The Nation:
‘My son also attended the competition in Dubai’ — Wizkid’s baby mama reacts to Chrisland scandal
Chrisland: It Vanguard News:
Chrisland: It's not rape, my son attended the Dubai competition too - Wizkid’s babymama, Shola Ogudu
Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola reveals what her son, Bolu said about case of 10-year-old Chrisland pupil The Info NG:
Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola reveals what her son, Bolu said about case of 10-year-old Chrisland pupil
Chrisland School: Wizkid’s baby mama reveals what happened in Dubai, says son also attended the competition The Street Journal:
Chrisland School: Wizkid’s baby mama reveals what happened in Dubai, says son also attended the competition
Wizkid Olajide TV:
Wizkid's baby mama, Shola Ogudu, gives account of Chrisland school's leaked tape based on son's narration
Chrisland: What my son told me about leaked tape –Wizkid’s babymama, Shola Ogudu News Breakers:
Chrisland: What my son told me about leaked tape –Wizkid’s babymama, Shola Ogudu
Wizkid’s Babymama Gives Account Of Chrisland Naija News:
Wizkid’s Babymama Gives Account Of Chrisland's Leaked Tape
If you still blame Chrisland School, you need check up - Wizkid’s baby mama, Sola Shares What She Learnt From Her Son Edujandon:
If you still blame Chrisland School, you need check up - Wizkid’s baby mama, Sola Shares What She Learnt From Her Son
Chrisland School: What My Son Told Me About 10-Year-Old Girl’s Leaked Tape – Wizkid’s Babymama, Shola Spills Bukas Blog:
Chrisland School: What My Son Told Me About 10-Year-Old Girl’s Leaked Tape – Wizkid’s Babymama, Shola Spills


   More Picks
1 “What a people with short memory” – Bishop David Oyedepo says of Nigerians as he slams Buhari’s govt; warns over 2023 - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
2 Wizkid'z baby mama, Shola Ogudu, gives account of Chrisland school's leaked tape based on son's narration - Gist Reel, 16 hours ago
3 Since dem give me admission I never start school: Rema laments over ASUU strike - Legit, 18 hours ago
4 2023: Magnus Abe joins Rivers governorship race, appeals for fair APC primaries - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
5 Photos from Peter Obi's daughter's wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 I nominated Osinbajo to be Tinubu’s attorney-general - Ojudu - P.M. News - PM News, 15 hours ago
7 Killings: My govt isn’t weak, Imo will overcome current travails – Hope Uzodinma - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 2023: PDP Is Nigeria’s Only Hope Of Rescue – Sule Lamido - Naija News, 22 hours ago
9 Kidnappers in Taraba refuse to release pregnant woman in labour, demand ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 ‘Respect Nigerians, they understand talent’ — Shatta Wale blasts lazy Ghanaians - The Nation, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info