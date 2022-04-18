Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Chrisland schools: Police investigate alleged rape, others
News photo The Nation  - By Precious Igbonwelundu and Sampson UnamkaThe Lagos State Police Command said it has commenced investigation into the alleged rape of a 10-year-old pupil of Chrisland Schools.The Lagos State Government announced the closure of all Chrisland schools

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

