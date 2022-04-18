Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Is that tradition" Woman cries out after being flogged by masquerade until she fainted
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A woman has narrated that she was flogged by masquerade until she fainted in Anambra state.

 

The Facebook user named Ngene Chiamaka said she went to the market despite her health condi

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“Is that tradition” – Woman laments after being flogged by masquerade until she fainted Yaba Left Online:
“Is that tradition” – Woman laments after being flogged by masquerade until she fainted
“Is that tradition” – Woman laments after being flogged by masquerade until she fainted The Dabigal Blog:
“Is that tradition” – Woman laments after being flogged by masquerade until she fainted
“Is that tradition” – Woman laments after being flogged by masquerade until she fainted Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Is that tradition” – Woman laments after being flogged by masquerade until she fainted
Woman faints After Being Flogged By Masquerade News Break:
Woman faints After Being Flogged By Masquerade
“Is that tradition” – Woman laments after being flogged by masquerade until she fainted Naija Parrot:
“Is that tradition” – Woman laments after being flogged by masquerade until she fainted
Lady Passes Out, As Masquerades Flog Her In The East (Photos) Tori News:
Lady Passes Out, As Masquerades Flog Her In The East (Photos)


   More Picks
1 “What a people with short memory” – Bishop David Oyedepo says of Nigerians as he slams Buhari’s govt; warns over 2023 - Yaba Left Online, 15 hours ago
2 Since dem give me admission I never start school: Rema laments over ASUU strike - Legit, 13 hours ago
3 2023: Magnus Abe joins Rivers governorship race, appeals for fair APC primaries - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
4 Buhari showing more interest in welfare of terrorists - Full text of Bishop Kukah’s Easter message - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Photos from Peter Obi's daughter's wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 2023: PDP Is Nigeria’s Only Hope Of Rescue – Sule Lamido - Naija News, 16 hours ago
7 When ghosts vote; voters register, and credible elections – By Dakuku Peterside - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
8 Kidnappers in Taraba refuse to release pregnant woman in labour, demand ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 ‘Respect Nigerians, they understand talent’ — Shatta Wale blasts lazy Ghanaians - The Nation, 14 hours ago
10 Kukah lauds Buhari for granting amnesty to jailed Nigerians — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info