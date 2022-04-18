Post News
I nominated Osinbajo to be Tinubu’s attorney-general - Ojudu - P.M. News
PM News
- Babafemi Ojudu says he nominated Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to be attorney-general when Bola Tinubu was the governor of Lagos state.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Ojudu: I nominated Osinbajo to Tinubu as Lagos Attorney-General
The Cable:
Ojodu: I nominated Osinbajo to be Tinubu's attorney-general...
Ripples Nigeria:
QuickRead: Osinbajo’s 2023 declaration.
Information Nigeria:
Ojudu: I Nominated Osinbajo To Be Tinubu’s Attorney-General… He’s Passionate About Federalism
Nigerian Eye:
I nominated Osinbajo to be Tinubu’s attorney-general, he’s passionate about federalism —Ojodu
News Breakers:
I nominated Osinbajo to be Tinubu’s attorney-general – Ojudu
Within Nigeria:
I nominated Osinbajo to Tinubu as Lagos attorney-general, says Babafemi Ojudu
More Picks
1
“What a people with short memory” – Bishop David Oyedepo says of Nigerians as he slams Buhari’s govt; warns over 2023 -
Yaba Left Online,
15 hours ago
2
Since dem give me admission I never start school: Rema laments over ASUU strike -
Legit,
13 hours ago
3
2023: Magnus Abe joins Rivers governorship race, appeals for fair APC primaries -
Ripples Nigeria,
17 hours ago
4
Buhari showing more interest in welfare of terrorists - Full text of Bishop Kukah’s Easter message -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
5
Photos from Peter Obi's daughter's wedding -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
2023: PDP Is Nigeria’s Only Hope Of Rescue – Sule Lamido -
Naija News,
16 hours ago
7
When ghosts vote; voters register, and credible elections – By Dakuku Peterside -
The News Guru,
20 hours ago
8
Kidnappers in Taraba refuse to release pregnant woman in labour, demand ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
9
‘Respect Nigerians, they understand talent’ — Shatta Wale blasts lazy Ghanaians -
The Nation,
14 hours ago
10
Kukah lauds Buhari for granting amnesty to jailed Nigerians — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
14 hours ago
