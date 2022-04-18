Since I gained admission into UNILAG I haven’t resumed school – Rema appeals to ASUU

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



A Nigerian musician, Divine Ikubor better known as Rema, has lamented over how the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike is impacting ... The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogA Nigerian musician, Divine Ikubor better known as Rema, has lamented over how the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike is impacting ...



News Credibility Score: 99%