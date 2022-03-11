NURTW crisis: Soldiers, policemen storm Agbado as MC Oluomo, Istijabah boys draw battle line The Punch - Scores of policemen soldiers stormed the Ijaiye Bus Stop in the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State on Monday to forestall a clash between road transport unionists loyal to two factional leaders in the state: Musiliu Akinsanya popularly ...



News Credibility Score: 99%