Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Army Kills Suspected ESN Officer In Imo State, Recovers Operational Vehicle
Sahara Reporters  - Troops of Nigerian Army have neutralised a gunman suspected to be member of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra and its Eastern Security Network at Ihioma Community in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian Army Kills Suspected ESN Officer In Imo State, Recovers Operational Vehicle News Breakers:
Nigerian Army Kills Suspected ESN Officer In Imo State, Recovers Operational Vehicle
Nigerian army kills suspected ESN officer in Imo, recovers operational vehicle Tunde Ednut:
Nigerian army kills suspected ESN officer in Imo, recovers operational vehicle
Nigerian army kills suspected ESN officer in Imo, recovers operational vehicle Within Nigeria:
Nigerian army kills suspected ESN officer in Imo, recovers operational vehicle
Security Forces Kills Suspected ESN Officer, Recovers Operational Vehicle Anaedo Online:
Security Forces Kills Suspected ESN Officer, Recovers Operational Vehicle


   More Picks
1 “What a people with short memory” – Bishop David Oyedepo says of Nigerians as he slams Buhari’s govt; warns over 2023 - Yaba Left Online, 15 hours ago
2 Since dem give me admission I never start school: Rema laments over ASUU strike - Legit, 13 hours ago
3 2023: Magnus Abe joins Rivers governorship race, appeals for fair APC primaries - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
4 Buhari showing more interest in welfare of terrorists - Full text of Bishop Kukah’s Easter message - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Photos from Peter Obi's daughter's wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 2023: PDP Is Nigeria’s Only Hope Of Rescue – Sule Lamido - Naija News, 16 hours ago
7 When ghosts vote; voters register, and credible elections – By Dakuku Peterside - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
8 Kidnappers in Taraba refuse to release pregnant woman in labour, demand ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 ‘Respect Nigerians, they understand talent’ — Shatta Wale blasts lazy Ghanaians - The Nation, 14 hours ago
10 Kukah lauds Buhari for granting amnesty to jailed Nigerians — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info