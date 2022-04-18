Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Women reliable allies in politics, says Oshiomhole
News photo The Punch  - Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, on Monday, said women are the most reliable allies in politics.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Women are reliable allies in politics - Oshiomhole The Sun:
Women are reliable allies in politics - Oshiomhole
Women Reliable Allies In Politics, Says Oshiomhole Information Nigeria:
Women Reliable Allies In Politics, Says Oshiomhole
Women reliable allies in politics, says Oshiomhole News Breakers:
Women reliable allies in politics, says Oshiomhole
Women Reliable Allies In Politics, Says Oshiomhole City Mirror News:
Women Reliable Allies In Politics, Says Oshiomhole
Women Reliable Allies In Politics, Says Oshiomhole Studio CB55:
Women Reliable Allies In Politics, Says Oshiomhole
Oshiomole: Women reliable allies in politics Tunde Ednut:
Oshiomole: Women reliable allies in politics
Oshiomole: Women reliable allies in politics Within Nigeria:
Oshiomole: Women reliable allies in politics


   More Picks
1 “What a people with short memory” – Bishop David Oyedepo says of Nigerians as he slams Buhari’s govt; warns over 2023 - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
2 Wizkid'z baby mama, Shola Ogudu, gives account of Chrisland school's leaked tape based on son's narration - Gist Reel, 16 hours ago
3 Since dem give me admission I never start school: Rema laments over ASUU strike - Legit, 18 hours ago
4 2023: Magnus Abe joins Rivers governorship race, appeals for fair APC primaries - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
5 Photos from Peter Obi's daughter's wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 I nominated Osinbajo to be Tinubu’s attorney-general - Ojudu - P.M. News - PM News, 15 hours ago
7 Killings: My govt isn’t weak, Imo will overcome current travails – Hope Uzodinma - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 2023: PDP Is Nigeria’s Only Hope Of Rescue – Sule Lamido - Naija News, 22 hours ago
9 Kidnappers in Taraba refuse to release pregnant woman in labour, demand ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 ‘Respect Nigerians, they understand talent’ — Shatta Wale blasts lazy Ghanaians - The Nation, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info