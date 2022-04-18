Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Security is everyone’s business, says Tallen — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, says security is not just the work of those in uniform but the responsibility of everyone within the society.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

