Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Shameless Igbos. The problems of Igbos are Igbos - Apostle Suleman (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Clergyman Apostle Johnson Suleman has spoken about the 'disunity' amongst the Igbos. According to him, Igbos never support their own and would publicly disown one another.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“Shameless Igbos. The problems of Igbos are Igbos” – Apostle Johnson Suleman (watch) Yaba Left Online:
“Shameless Igbos. The problems of Igbos are Igbos” – Apostle Johnson Suleman (watch)
“Shameless Igbos. The problems of Igbos are Igbos” – Apostle Johnson Suleman (watch) The Dabigal Blog:
“Shameless Igbos. The problems of Igbos are Igbos” – Apostle Johnson Suleman (watch)
“Shameless Igbos. The problems of Igbos are Igbos” – Apostle Johnson Suleman (watch) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Shameless Igbos. The problems of Igbos are Igbos” – Apostle Johnson Suleman (watch)
The Problems Of Igbos Are Igbos, Shameless Igbos – Apostle Suleman Studio CB55:
The Problems Of Igbos Are Igbos, Shameless Igbos – Apostle Suleman
Osmek News:
2023: “The problems of Igbos are Igbos” – Apostle Suleman
Shameless Igbos. The problems of Igbos are Igbos – Apostle Suleman (video) GQ Buzz:
Shameless Igbos. The problems of Igbos are Igbos – Apostle Suleman (video)
“Shameless Igbos. The problems of Igbos are Igbos” – Apostle Johnson Suleman (watch) Naija Parrot:
“Shameless Igbos. The problems of Igbos are Igbos” – Apostle Johnson Suleman (watch)


   More Picks
1 “What a people with short memory” – Bishop David Oyedepo says of Nigerians as he slams Buhari’s govt; warns over 2023 - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
2 Wizkid'z baby mama, Shola Ogudu, gives account of Chrisland school's leaked tape based on son's narration - Gist Reel, 16 hours ago
3 Since dem give me admission I never start school: Rema laments over ASUU strike - Legit, 18 hours ago
4 2023: Magnus Abe joins Rivers governorship race, appeals for fair APC primaries - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
5 Photos from Peter Obi's daughter's wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 I nominated Osinbajo to be Tinubu’s attorney-general - Ojudu - P.M. News - PM News, 15 hours ago
7 Killings: My govt isn’t weak, Imo will overcome current travails – Hope Uzodinma - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 2023: PDP Is Nigeria’s Only Hope Of Rescue – Sule Lamido - Naija News, 22 hours ago
9 Kidnappers in Taraba refuse to release pregnant woman in labour, demand ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 ‘Respect Nigerians, they understand talent’ — Shatta Wale blasts lazy Ghanaians - The Nation, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info