Traffic To Be Diverted In Ikeja For Asphalt-Laying On Rail Level Crossing
Channels Television  -   The Lagos State Government on Thursday said it will divert traffic flow on the Public Works Road at Ikeja for Rail Level Crossing asphalt laying by 9.00pm on Thursday till 6.00am on Friday. In a statement released by the Ministry of Transportation, ...

22 hours ago
