Parts of CBN office in Benue razed
News photo Daily Post  - Fire has razed a portion of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, office in Benue State. A portion of the bank located around old GRA in Makurdi, Benue State went up in flames on Thursday. The fire was said to have started from the fuel dome of the bank at ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

