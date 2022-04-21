Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
"I was depressed so I got a Benz" – Cute Abiola says as he acquires a new car amid alleged split with wife
Gist Reel
- Popular skit maker, Abdulgafar Ahmad better known as Cute Abiola has revealed that he was depressed, so he got a new Benz.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
I was depressed so I got a Benz: Cute Abiola brags as he flaunts new automobile
The Info NG:
I Was Depressed So I Got A Benz – Comedian Cute Abiola Says As He Acquires New Car
Yaba Left Online:
“I was depressed so I got a Benz” – Comedian Cute Abiola says as he shows off new whip
Lailas News:
Cute Abiola: “I was depressed so I got a Benz”
Kanyi Daily:
Comedian Cute Abiola Acquires New Mercedes Benz SUV Because ‘He Was Depressed’
Naija Parrot:
“I was depressed so I got a Benz” – Comedian Cute Abiola says as he shows off new whip (photo)
Tori News:
I Was Depressed So I Got A Benz – Comedian Cute Abiola Says As He Acquires New Car
More Picks
1
2023 elections will hold as scheduled despite insecurities - INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Attacks on police officers and facilities in South-East would no longer be tolerated - IGP warns criminal elements -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Tension in Yobe as Boko Haram kills 10 hotel guests, set school ablaze -
Legit,
23 hours ago
4
420: NDLEA Raids Hotel, Arrests 200 People During Indian Hemp Party -
News Break,
21 hours ago
5
Wizkid breaks silence after viral video of Banky W saying he was disappointed singer didn’t attend his wedding -
Legit,
6 hours ago
6
Police kill two terrorists in Katsina, rescue kidnapped mother and daughter -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
7
CBN confirms fire incident at Makurdi branch saying it started from fuel dump -
AIT,
4 hours ago
8
Seven die of lassa fever in Kogi as govt confirms 41 cases since January -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
9
Any Presidential Aspirant Who Buys N100m APC Forms Should Be Probed - PDP Chairman -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
20 hours ago
10
Petroleum Minister, Sylva, NNPC boss, Kyari sabotaging refineries investigation – Reps alleges -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...