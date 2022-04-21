Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ayu knocks APC over N100m presidential nomination for
The Nation  - The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the high cost of the ruling party's nomination forms.The APC had on Wednesday pegged its presidential nomination form

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PDP chairman knocks APC over N100m nomination forms The Punch:
PDP chairman knocks APC over N100m nomination forms
2023: PDP, APC in verbal war over cost of nomination forms Vanguard News:
2023: PDP, APC in verbal war over cost of nomination forms
Ayu Berates APC For Pegging Presidential Form At N100m Independent:
Ayu Berates APC For Pegging Presidential Form At N100m
PDP Chairman Knocks APC Over N100m Nomination Forms | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
PDP Chairman Knocks APC Over N100m Nomination Forms | Ladun Liadi's Blog
PDP chairman knocks APC over N100m nomination forms News Breakers:
PDP chairman knocks APC over N100m nomination forms
Ayu slams APC over “overpriced” nomination forms Nigerian Pilot:
Ayu slams APC over “overpriced” nomination forms


   More Picks
1 2023 elections will hold as scheduled despite insecurities - INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Attacks on police officers and facilities in South-East would no longer be tolerated - IGP warns criminal elements - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Tension in Yobe as Boko Haram kills 10 hotel guests, set school ablaze - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 420: NDLEA Raids Hotel, Arrests 200 People During Indian Hemp Party - News Break, 21 hours ago
5 Wizkid breaks silence after viral video of Banky W saying he was disappointed singer didn’t attend his wedding - Legit, 6 hours ago
6 Police kill two terrorists in Katsina, rescue kidnapped mother and daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 CBN confirms fire incident at Makurdi branch saying it started from fuel dump - AIT, 4 hours ago
8 Seven die of lassa fever in Kogi as govt confirms 41 cases since January - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
9 Any Presidential Aspirant Who Buys N100m APC Forms Should Be Probed - PDP Chairman - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
10 Petroleum Minister, Sylva, NNPC boss, Kyari sabotaging refineries investigation – Reps alleges - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info