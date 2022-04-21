Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Any Presidential Aspirant Who Buys N100m APC Forms Should Be Probed - PDP Chairman
The Nigeria Lawyer  - The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the high cost of the ruling party’s nomination forms.

20 hours ago
