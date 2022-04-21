Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Seven die of lassa fever in Kogi as govt confirms 41 cases since January
Nigerian Tribune  - Kogi State Government on Thursday said seven persons have died as a result of lassa fever as they confirmed 41 cases from the first week of January 2022

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kogi confirms Lassa fever cases in nine local govts The Punch:
Kogi confirms Lassa fever cases in nine local govts
Channels Television:
Three Confirmed Dead As Lassa Fever Outbreak Hits Kogi Community
Kogi confirms seven deaths, 41 cases of Lassa fever Daily Post:
Kogi confirms seven deaths, 41 cases of Lassa fever
Kogi confirms 41 Lassa fever cases, seven deaths The Guardian:
Kogi confirms 41 Lassa fever cases, seven deaths
Kogi confirms 41 Lassa fever cases, seven deaths AIT:
Kogi confirms 41 Lassa fever cases, seven deaths
Lassa Fever Claims 7 Lives From 41 Cases In Kogi Independent:
Lassa Fever Claims 7 Lives From 41 Cases In Kogi
Kogi Confirms 41 Lassa Fever Cases, Seven Deaths The Street Journal:
Kogi Confirms 41 Lassa Fever Cases, Seven Deaths
Lassa Fever Claims 20, Others Hospitalised In Kogi The Nigeria Lawyer:
Lassa Fever Claims 20, Others Hospitalised In Kogi
LG boss cries out over lassa fever outbreak in Kogi community News Diary Online:
LG boss cries out over lassa fever outbreak in Kogi community
Kogi confirms 41 Lassa fever cases, seven deaths News Breakers:
Kogi confirms 41 Lassa fever cases, seven deaths
Panic in Kogi community as Lassa fever claims 20 lives Nigerian Pilot:
Panic in Kogi community as Lassa fever claims 20 lives


   More Picks
1 2023 elections will hold as scheduled despite insecurities - INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Attacks on police officers and facilities in South-East would no longer be tolerated - IGP warns criminal elements - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Tension in Yobe as Boko Haram kills 10 hotel guests, set school ablaze - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 420: NDLEA Raids Hotel, Arrests 200 People During Indian Hemp Party - News Break, 21 hours ago
5 Wizkid breaks silence after viral video of Banky W saying he was disappointed singer didn’t attend his wedding - Legit, 6 hours ago
6 Police kill two terrorists in Katsina, rescue kidnapped mother and daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 CBN confirms fire incident at Makurdi branch saying it started from fuel dump - AIT, 4 hours ago
8 Seven die of lassa fever in Kogi as govt confirms 41 cases since January - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
9 Any Presidential Aspirant Who Buys N100m APC Forms Should Be Probed - PDP Chairman - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
10 Petroleum Minister, Sylva, NNPC boss, Kyari sabotaging refineries investigation – Reps alleges - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info