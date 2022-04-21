Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Aisha Buhari invites presidential aspirants to Iftar dinner
The Guardian  - Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has invited leading presidential aspirants from various political parties to the State House Conference Centre for an iftar dinner.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 2023 elections will hold as scheduled despite insecurities - INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Attacks on police officers and facilities in South-East would no longer be tolerated - IGP warns criminal elements - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Tension in Yobe as Boko Haram kills 10 hotel guests, set school ablaze - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 420: NDLEA Raids Hotel, Arrests 200 People During Indian Hemp Party - News Break, 21 hours ago
5 Wizkid breaks silence after viral video of Banky W saying he was disappointed singer didn’t attend his wedding - Legit, 6 hours ago
6 Police kill two terrorists in Katsina, rescue kidnapped mother and daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 CBN confirms fire incident at Makurdi branch saying it started from fuel dump - AIT, 4 hours ago
8 Seven die of lassa fever in Kogi as govt confirms 41 cases since January - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
9 Any Presidential Aspirant Who Buys N100m APC Forms Should Be Probed - PDP Chairman - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
10 Petroleum Minister, Sylva, NNPC boss, Kyari sabotaging refineries investigation – Reps alleges - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
