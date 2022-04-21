Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Troops seize 517 weapons in Plateau, Kaduna, Bauchi States – Commander
News photo The Guardian  - Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the military task force maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Kaduna and Bauchi states, has seized 517 small arms and light weapons.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Military mops up 517 weapons in Plateau, Kaduna, Bauchi The Nation:
Military mops up 517 weapons in Plateau, Kaduna, Bauchi
Troops seize 517 weapons in Plateau, Kaduna, Bauchi States – Commander Prompt News:
Troops seize 517 weapons in Plateau, Kaduna, Bauchi States – Commander
Troops seize 517 weapons in Plateau, Kaduna, Bauchi States – Commander — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Troops seize 517 weapons in Plateau, Kaduna, Bauchi States – Commander — NEWSVERGE
Troops seize 517 weapons in Plateau, Kaduna, Bauchi States – Commander News Diary Online:
Troops seize 517 weapons in Plateau, Kaduna, Bauchi States – Commander
Troops Seize 517 Weapons In Plateau, Kaduna, Bauchi States – Commander The Street Journal:
Troops Seize 517 Weapons In Plateau, Kaduna, Bauchi States – Commander
Troops seize 517 weapons in Plateau, Kaduna, Bauchi States – Commander News Breakers:
Troops seize 517 weapons in Plateau, Kaduna, Bauchi States – Commander


   More Picks
1 2023 elections will hold as scheduled despite insecurities - INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Attacks on police officers and facilities in South-East would no longer be tolerated - IGP warns criminal elements - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Tension in Yobe as Boko Haram kills 10 hotel guests, set school ablaze - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 420: NDLEA Raids Hotel, Arrests 200 People During Indian Hemp Party - News Break, 21 hours ago
5 Wizkid breaks silence after viral video of Banky W saying he was disappointed singer didn’t attend his wedding - Legit, 6 hours ago
6 Police kill two terrorists in Katsina, rescue kidnapped mother and daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 CBN confirms fire incident at Makurdi branch saying it started from fuel dump - AIT, 4 hours ago
8 Seven die of lassa fever in Kogi as govt confirms 41 cases since January - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
9 Any Presidential Aspirant Who Buys N100m APC Forms Should Be Probed - PDP Chairman - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
10 Petroleum Minister, Sylva, NNPC boss, Kyari sabotaging refineries investigation – Reps alleges - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info