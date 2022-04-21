Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Petroleum Minister, Sylva, NNPC boss, Kyari sabotaging refineries investigation – Reps alleges
News photo Daily Post  - The House of Representatives on Thursday accused the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipreye Sylva and the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari of sabotaging refineries investigation.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Petroleum Minister, Sylva, NNPC Boss, Kyari Sabotaging Probe Of Refineries – National Assembly Sahara Reporters:
Petroleum Minister, Sylva, NNPC Boss, Kyari Sabotaging Probe Of Refineries – National Assembly
Refineries: Reps accuse Sylva, Kyari of sabotage The Nation:
Refineries: Reps accuse Sylva, Kyari of sabotage
#NewsFlash Zenith Labour Party grants women, youths, persons with disabilities free nomination forms Minister of State, Petroleum, NNPC CEO, Heads of Refineries shun Reps Committee Reps summon Minister of state, Petroleum, NNPC CEO, Chief Executives ... TVC News:
#NewsFlash Zenith Labour Party grants women, youths, persons with disabilities free nomination forms Minister of State, Petroleum, NNPC CEO, Heads of Refineries shun Reps Committee Reps summon Minister of state, Petroleum, NNPC CEO, Chief Executives ...
Refinery: NNPC GMD, Kyari, Petroleum Minister, Silvia Stalling Our Investigation, Reps Cry Out Independent:
Refinery: NNPC GMD, Kyari, Petroleum Minister, Silvia Stalling Our Investigation, Reps Cry Out
Petroleum Minister, Sylva, NNPC boss, Kyari sabotaging refineries investigation – Reps alleges Nigerian Eye:
Petroleum Minister, Sylva, NNPC boss, Kyari sabotaging refineries investigation – Reps alleges
Reps C’ttee summons Petroleum Minister, NNPC’ GMD, others over state of refineries Prompt News:
Reps C’ttee summons Petroleum Minister, NNPC’ GMD, others over state of refineries
Poor state of refineries: Reps threaten to arrest Petroleum Minister, others after 7days The News Guru:
Poor state of refineries: Reps threaten to arrest Petroleum Minister, others after 7days
Petroleum Minister, Sylva, NNPC boss, Kyari sabotaging refineries investigation – Reps alleges See Naija:
Petroleum Minister, Sylva, NNPC boss, Kyari sabotaging refineries investigation – Reps alleges
Petroleum Minister, Sylva, NNPC Boss, Kyari Sabotaging Probe Of Refineries – National Assembly News Breakers:
Petroleum Minister, Sylva, NNPC Boss, Kyari Sabotaging Probe Of Refineries – National Assembly
$3.7bn contract, Reps summon Sylva, NNPC GMD, others Nigerian Pilot:
$3.7bn contract, Reps summon Sylva, NNPC GMD, others


   More Picks
1 2023 elections will hold as scheduled despite insecurities - INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Attacks on police officers and facilities in South-East would no longer be tolerated - IGP warns criminal elements - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Tension in Yobe as Boko Haram kills 10 hotel guests, set school ablaze - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 420: NDLEA Raids Hotel, Arrests 200 People During Indian Hemp Party - News Break, 21 hours ago
5 Wizkid breaks silence after viral video of Banky W saying he was disappointed singer didn’t attend his wedding - Legit, 6 hours ago
6 Police kill two terrorists in Katsina, rescue kidnapped mother and daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 CBN confirms fire incident at Makurdi branch saying it started from fuel dump - AIT, 4 hours ago
8 Seven die of lassa fever in Kogi as govt confirms 41 cases since January - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
9 Any Presidential Aspirant Who Buys N100m APC Forms Should Be Probed - PDP Chairman - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
10 Petroleum Minister, Sylva, NNPC boss, Kyari sabotaging refineries investigation – Reps alleges - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info