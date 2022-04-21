Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sexual abuse: MTN Nigeria’s chief risk officer, Cyril Ilok resigns after allegations
The Street Journal  - Cyril Ilok, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, has quit one month after female employees in the firm accused him of using his position to cover up sexual harassment petitions.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

MTN Nigeria’s Chief Risk Officer, Cyril Ilok, resigns after whistleblower allegations Igbere TV News:
MTN Nigeria’s Chief Risk Officer, Cyril Ilok, resigns after whistleblower allegations
MTN’s Chief Risk Officer, Cyril Ilok Resigns, Here’s Why Biz Watch Nigeria:
MTN’s Chief Risk Officer, Cyril Ilok Resigns, Here’s Why
Sex Scandal: MTN Nigeria’s Chief Risk Officer Cyril Ilok Resigns The Will:
Sex Scandal: MTN Nigeria’s Chief Risk Officer Cyril Ilok Resigns
MTN Nigeria’s Chief Risk Officer, Cyril Ilok Resigns After Sexual Abuse Allegations ~ Prestige News Infotrust News:
MTN Nigeria’s Chief Risk Officer, Cyril Ilok Resigns After Sexual Abuse Allegations ~ Prestige News
MTN Nigeria’s Chief Risk Officer, Cyril Ilok Resigns Over Damning Allegations Naija News:
MTN Nigeria’s Chief Risk Officer, Cyril Ilok Resigns Over Damning Allegations
MTN Nigeria’s Chief Risk Officer, Cyril Ilok Resigns Tori News:
MTN Nigeria’s Chief Risk Officer, Cyril Ilok Resigns


   More Picks
1 2023 elections will hold as scheduled despite insecurities - INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Attacks on police officers and facilities in South-East would no longer be tolerated - IGP warns criminal elements - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Tension in Yobe as Boko Haram kills 10 hotel guests, set school ablaze - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 420: NDLEA Raids Hotel, Arrests 200 People During Indian Hemp Party - News Break, 21 hours ago
5 Wizkid breaks silence after viral video of Banky W saying he was disappointed singer didn’t attend his wedding - Legit, 6 hours ago
6 Police kill two terrorists in Katsina, rescue kidnapped mother and daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 CBN confirms fire incident at Makurdi branch saying it started from fuel dump - AIT, 4 hours ago
8 Seven die of lassa fever in Kogi as govt confirms 41 cases since January - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
9 Any Presidential Aspirant Who Buys N100m APC Forms Should Be Probed - PDP Chairman - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
10 Petroleum Minister, Sylva, NNPC boss, Kyari sabotaging refineries investigation – Reps alleges - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info