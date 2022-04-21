Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Military Re-arrests ‘Most Wanted’ Boko Haram/ISWAP Spy In Borno
Sahara Reporters  - The most wanted high ranking intelligence spy of the Boko HaramIslamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists, Modu Babagana, who escaped from military detention in Bama has been re-arrested by troops of 21 Special Forces Brigade in ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Military Arrests Most Wanted Boko Haram/ISWAP Spy In Borno Leadership:
Military Arrests Most Wanted Boko Haram/ISWAP Spy In Borno
Troops Arrest Most Wanted Boko Haram/ISWAP Spy In Borno The Will:
Troops Arrest Most Wanted Boko Haram/ISWAP Spy In Borno
Nigerian Military Re-arrests ‘Most Wanted’ Boko Haram/ISWAP Spy In Borno News Breakers:
Nigerian Military Re-arrests ‘Most Wanted’ Boko Haram/ISWAP Spy In Borno
Nigerian Military re-arrests ‘most wanted’ Boko Haram/ISWAP spy in Borno Within Nigeria:
Nigerian Military re-arrests ‘most wanted’ Boko Haram/ISWAP spy in Borno
Nigerian Military re-arrests ‘most wanted’ Boko Haram/ISWAP spy in Borno Tunde Ednut:
Nigerian Military re-arrests ‘most wanted’ Boko Haram/ISWAP spy in Borno
Military rearrests most wanted Boko Haram spy 1st for Credible News:
Military rearrests most wanted Boko Haram spy
Nigerian Army captures ‘most wanted’ Boko Haram spy [PHOTOS] Politics Nigeria:
Nigerian Army captures ‘most wanted’ Boko Haram spy [PHOTOS]
Nigerian Military Re-arrests ‘Most Wanted’ Boko Haram/ISWAP Spy In Borno Tori News:
Nigerian Military Re-arrests ‘Most Wanted’ Boko Haram/ISWAP Spy In Borno


   More Picks
1 2023 elections will hold as scheduled despite insecurities - INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Attacks on police officers and facilities in South-East would no longer be tolerated - IGP warns criminal elements - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Tension in Yobe as Boko Haram kills 10 hotel guests, set school ablaze - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 420: NDLEA Raids Hotel, Arrests 200 People During Indian Hemp Party - News Break, 21 hours ago
5 Wizkid breaks silence after viral video of Banky W saying he was disappointed singer didn’t attend his wedding - Legit, 6 hours ago
6 Police kill two terrorists in Katsina, rescue kidnapped mother and daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 CBN confirms fire incident at Makurdi branch saying it started from fuel dump - AIT, 4 hours ago
8 Seven die of lassa fever in Kogi as govt confirms 41 cases since January - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
9 Any Presidential Aspirant Who Buys N100m APC Forms Should Be Probed - PDP Chairman - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
10 Petroleum Minister, Sylva, NNPC boss, Kyari sabotaging refineries investigation – Reps alleges - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info