Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Attacks on police officers and facilities in South-East would no longer be tolerated - IGP warns criminal elements
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has strongly condemned the recent spate of attacks on police officers, facilities, and other police operational assets around the nation, pa
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
IGP decries, speaks tough against attacks on officers, facilities in South-East
Channels Television:
Attacks On Police Officers In South East Would No Longer Be Tolerated, IGP Warns
The Punch:
IGP deploys more officers to South-East over attacks
The Sun:
IGP warns against killings, attacks on police officers, facilities in South East
Peoples Gazette:
IGP Baba threatens gunmen attacking police officers in South-East
The Eagle Online:
IG decries, speaks tough against attacks on officers, facilities in South-East
Daily Nigerian:
IGP warns against incessant attacks on police in South East — Daily Nigerian
The Street Journal:
Attacks On Police Officers In South East Would No Longer Be Tolerated, IGP Warns
News Diary Online:
IGP warns against Police attacks in South-East
Kanyi Daily:
We’ll No Longer Tolerate Attacks On Police Officers, Facilities In South East - IGP Warns
News Breakers:
IGP warns against incessant attacks on police in South East
Tunde Ednut:
IGP warns against killings, attacks on police officers, facilities in South East
Within Nigeria:
IGP warns against killings, attacks on police officers, facilities in South East
Screen Gist:
Attacks On Police Officers In South East Would No Longer Be Tolerated, IGP Warns
Kemi Filani Blog:
IGP condemns attacks on officers, facilities in South-East - Kemi Filani News
Core TV News:
Attacks on police officers in South East would no longer be tolerated, IGP warns - CoreTV News
Nigerian Pilot:
Attacks on Police officers in S’East would no longer be tolerated, IGP warns
More Picks
1
2023 elections will hold as scheduled despite insecurities - INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
Attacks on police officers and facilities in South-East would no longer be tolerated - IGP warns criminal elements -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Tension in Yobe as Boko Haram kills 10 hotel guests, set school ablaze -
Legit,
23 hours ago
4
420: NDLEA Raids Hotel, Arrests 200 People During Indian Hemp Party -
News Break,
21 hours ago
5
Wizkid breaks silence after viral video of Banky W saying he was disappointed singer didn’t attend his wedding -
Legit,
6 hours ago
6
Police kill two terrorists in Katsina, rescue kidnapped mother and daughter -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
7
CBN confirms fire incident at Makurdi branch saying it started from fuel dump -
AIT,
4 hours ago
8
Seven die of lassa fever in Kogi as govt confirms 41 cases since January -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
9
Any Presidential Aspirant Who Buys N100m APC Forms Should Be Probed - PDP Chairman -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
20 hours ago
10
Petroleum Minister, Sylva, NNPC boss, Kyari sabotaging refineries investigation – Reps alleges -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
