Davido reveals he isn't single
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Singer and dad of three, Davido, has disclosed he isn't single. Davido revealed this during an exchange with his colleague, Peruzzi on Instagram today April 21.

 

Davido was engaged

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 2023 elections will hold as scheduled despite insecurities - INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Attacks on police officers and facilities in South-East would no longer be tolerated - IGP warns criminal elements - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Tension in Yobe as Boko Haram kills 10 hotel guests, set school ablaze - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 420: NDLEA Raids Hotel, Arrests 200 People During Indian Hemp Party - News Break, 21 hours ago
5 Wizkid breaks silence after viral video of Banky W saying he was disappointed singer didn’t attend his wedding - Legit, 6 hours ago
6 Police kill two terrorists in Katsina, rescue kidnapped mother and daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 CBN confirms fire incident at Makurdi branch saying it started from fuel dump - AIT, 4 hours ago
8 Seven die of lassa fever in Kogi as govt confirms 41 cases since January - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
9 Any Presidential Aspirant Who Buys N100m APC Forms Should Be Probed - PDP Chairman - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
10 Petroleum Minister, Sylva, NNPC boss, Kyari sabotaging refineries investigation – Reps alleges - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
