Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police kill two terrorists in Katsina, rescue kidnapped mother and daughter
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command have repelled attack on Samiyar Gamzako village, in Kafur Local Government Area of the state and killed two terrorists.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police Kill Two Terrorists, Rescue Kidnap Victims In Katsina Channels Television:
Police Kill Two Terrorists, Rescue Kidnap Victims In Katsina
Police kill two terrorist Vanguard News:
Police kill two terrorist's, rescue woman, baby in Katsina
Police kill two bandits, rescue woman, baby in Katsina Daily Post:
Police kill two bandits, rescue woman, baby in Katsina
Terrorists killed in Katsina while kidnapping mother, daughter: Police Peoples Gazette:
Terrorists killed in Katsina while kidnapping mother, daughter: Police
Police kills two suspected terrorists in Katsina Ripples Nigeria:
Police kills two suspected terrorists in Katsina
Police kill 2 terrorists, rescue 2 victims in Katsina - P.M. News PM News:
Police kill 2 terrorists, rescue 2 victims in Katsina - P.M. News
Katsina police kill terrorists while kidnapping mother, daughter The Street Journal:
Katsina police kill terrorists while kidnapping mother, daughter
Police kill 2 terrorists, rescue 2 victims in Katsina News Breakers:
Police kill 2 terrorists, rescue 2 victims in Katsina
Police Kill Two Terrorists In Katsina, Rescue 15 -Months-Old Girl, Mother Naija News:
Police Kill Two Terrorists In Katsina, Rescue 15 -Months-Old Girl, Mother
Katsina police kill two terrorists, rescue woman, baby Within Nigeria:
Katsina police kill two terrorists, rescue woman, baby
Police Kill Two Terrorists, Rescue Kidnap Victims In Katsina Screen Gist:
Police Kill Two Terrorists, Rescue Kidnap Victims In Katsina
Police Kill Two Terrorists in Katsina, Rescue Kidnapped Mother And Daughter (Photos) Tori News:
Police Kill Two Terrorists in Katsina, Rescue Kidnapped Mother And Daughter (Photos)


   More Picks
1 2023 elections will hold as scheduled despite insecurities - INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Attacks on police officers and facilities in South-East would no longer be tolerated - IGP warns criminal elements - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Tension in Yobe as Boko Haram kills 10 hotel guests, set school ablaze - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 420: NDLEA Raids Hotel, Arrests 200 People During Indian Hemp Party - News Break, 21 hours ago
5 Wizkid breaks silence after viral video of Banky W saying he was disappointed singer didn’t attend his wedding - Legit, 6 hours ago
6 Police kill two terrorists in Katsina, rescue kidnapped mother and daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 CBN confirms fire incident at Makurdi branch saying it started from fuel dump - AIT, 4 hours ago
8 Seven die of lassa fever in Kogi as govt confirms 41 cases since January - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
9 Any Presidential Aspirant Who Buys N100m APC Forms Should Be Probed - PDP Chairman - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
10 Petroleum Minister, Sylva, NNPC boss, Kyari sabotaging refineries investigation – Reps alleges - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info