Olawepo-Hashim consults APC N/Central chairmen, says he’ll unite Nigeria
Daily Trust  - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has promised ”to unite the divided country” if given the opportunity to lead the country.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

