News at a Glance
Manchester United: Rooney rejects Erik ten Hag's assistant coach offer
Daily Post
- Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney has turned down an offer to join Erik ten Hag’s new coaching team at Manchester United, according to the Athletic.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Erik ten Hag: Five hurdles before new Man United coach
Complete Sports:
'Erik Ten Hag Can Bring Ajax Magic To Man United, Set Culture As Strong Manager' --Andy Cole
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Manchester United to hand Erik ten Hag £200m to buy new players
Yaba Left Online:
Manchester United to hand Erik ten Hag £200m to buy new players
News Breakers:
Manchester United is rotten as a club – this isn’t just a coaching job for Erik ten Hag
Monte Oz Live:
Manchester United Appoint Ajax Boss Erik Ten Hag as New Manager
More Picks
1
Wizkid breaks silence after viral video of Banky W saying he was disappointed singer didn’t attend his wedding -
Legit,
18 hours ago
2
CBN confirms fire incident at Makurdi branch saying it started from fuel dump -
AIT,
16 hours ago
3
2023 Presidency: Only death will make me quit race – Wike rubbishes consensus -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
4
"Sometimes we go apart to understand the value of getting back together" – AY Makun writes glowing tribute to Psquare -
Gist Reel,
12 hours ago
5
Government imposes curfew on Akwa Ibom community as clash between Ibeno, Ilaje fishermen rages -
Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago
6
Chioma drops heart warming hint after Davido declared his relationship status -
Legit,
14 hours ago
7
“There is no sweetness in marrying at 46” — Man advises ladies ‘not to follow Rita Dominic’s footsteps’ -
Yaba Left Online,
12 hours ago
8
Protesters Invade Jonathan’s Office, Demand He Declares For Presidential Race -
Talk Glitz,
12 hours ago
9
2023 Presidency: I budgeted 50m for APC form - Ngige -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
10
Russia indefinitely bans Kamala Harris and Mark Zuckerberg from entering country in latest sanctions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
