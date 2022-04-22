Post News
News at a Glance
Wizkid breaks silence after viral video of Banky W saying he was disappointed singer didn’t attend his wedding
Legit
- Top Nigerian star, Wizkid, has finally reacted after the viral interview where Banky W said he was a bit disappointed the singer didn't attend his wedding.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
I was sad Wizkid didn't attend my wedding — Banky W
The Nation:
I was disappointed Wizkid didn’t attend my wedding - Banky W
Not Just OK:
Banky W Expresses His Disappointment At Wizkid Not Attending His Wedding
NigeriaFilms.com:
I Was Disappointed Wizkid Didn’t Come To My Wedding – Banky W
Pulse Nigeria:
Banky W says he was disappointed with Wizkid for not showing up at his wedding
Correct NG:
Wizkid’s failure to attend my wedding was a disappointment – Banky W [Video]
Kanyi Daily:
Wizkid Owed EME 3 Albums, I Was Disappointed He Didn’t Attend My Wedding – Banky W
Online Nigeria:
Wizkid Owed EME 3 Albums, I Was Disappointed He Didn’t Attend My Wedding – Banky W
Naija on Point:
Wizkid’s failure to attend my wedding was a disappointment – Banky W [Video]
Mp3 Bullet:
Banky W reveals how he felt about Wizkid's absence at his wedding
Gist Lovers:
“I was was highly disappointed that he missed my wedding”- Banky W speaks on alleged ‘beef’ with Wizkid
EE Live:
I was disappointed Wizkid didn’t come to my wedding – Banky W
Tori News:
I Was Disappointed Wizkid Didn’t Attend My Wedding - Banky W (Video)
More Picks
1
2023 elections will hold as scheduled despite insecurities - INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
Attacks on police officers and facilities in South-East would no longer be tolerated - IGP warns criminal elements -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Tension in Yobe as Boko Haram kills 10 hotel guests, set school ablaze -
Legit,
23 hours ago
4
420: NDLEA Raids Hotel, Arrests 200 People During Indian Hemp Party -
News Break,
21 hours ago
5
Wizkid breaks silence after viral video of Banky W saying he was disappointed singer didn’t attend his wedding -
Legit,
6 hours ago
6
Police kill two terrorists in Katsina, rescue kidnapped mother and daughter -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
7
CBN confirms fire incident at Makurdi branch saying it started from fuel dump -
AIT,
4 hours ago
8
Seven die of lassa fever in Kogi as govt confirms 41 cases since January -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
9
Any Presidential Aspirant Who Buys N100m APC Forms Should Be Probed - PDP Chairman -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
20 hours ago
10
Petroleum Minister, Sylva, NNPC boss, Kyari sabotaging refineries investigation – Reps alleges -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
