Any presidential aspirant who buys N100m APC forms should be probed - PDP Chair
News photo Legit  - Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, the chairman of the PDP, has directed anti-graft agencies to probe any APC presidential aspirant who purchases the APC N100 million form.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

