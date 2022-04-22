Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Any youth who can’t raise N50m shouldn’t be running for president — APC Women Leader
News photo Vanguard News  - National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Betta Edu, said Thursday that any youth aspiring to become the president of Nigeria in 2023

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Any Youth Incapable Of Raising N50M Shouldn’t Be Running For President — APC Women Leader, Betta Edu Naija Loaded:
Any Youth Incapable Of Raising N50M Shouldn’t Be Running For President — APC Women Leader, Betta Edu
2023: Youths who can’t raise N50m for form not fit — APC Women leader News Wire NGR:
2023: Youths who can’t raise N50m for form not fit — APC Women leader
Skytrend News:
Any youth who can’t raise ordinary N50m shouldn’t be running for president, says APC Women Leader
Osmek News:
Any young person who cannot raise N50 million should not run for president — APC Women Leader
Any youth who can’t raise N50m shouldn’t be running for president — APC Women Leader April 22, 2022 Star News:
Any youth who can’t raise N50m shouldn’t be running for president — APC Women Leader April 22, 2022


   More Picks
1 Wizkid breaks silence after viral video of Banky W saying he was disappointed singer didn’t attend his wedding - Legit, 18 hours ago
2 CBN confirms fire incident at Makurdi branch saying it started from fuel dump - AIT, 16 hours ago
3 2023 Presidency: Only death will make me quit race – Wike rubbishes consensus - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 "Sometimes we go apart to understand the value of getting back together" – AY Makun writes glowing tribute to Psquare - Gist Reel, 12 hours ago
5 Government imposes curfew on Akwa Ibom community as clash between Ibeno, Ilaje fishermen rages - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
6 Chioma drops heart warming hint after Davido declared his relationship status - Legit, 14 hours ago
7 “There is no sweetness in marrying at 46” — Man advises ladies ‘not to follow Rita Dominic’s footsteps’ - Yaba Left Online, 12 hours ago
8 Protesters Invade Jonathan’s Office, Demand He Declares For Presidential Race - Talk Glitz, 12 hours ago
9 2023 Presidency: I budgeted 50m for APC form - Ngige - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
10 Russia indefinitely bans Kamala Harris and Mark Zuckerberg from entering country in latest sanctions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info