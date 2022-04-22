Post News
News at a Glance
Any youth who can’t raise N50m shouldn’t be running for president — APC Women Leader
Vanguard News
- National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Betta Edu, said Thursday that any youth aspiring to become the president of Nigeria in 2023
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Any Youth Incapable Of Raising N50M Shouldn’t Be Running For President — APC Women Leader, Betta Edu
News Wire NGR:
2023: Youths who can’t raise N50m for form not fit — APC Women leader
Skytrend News:
Any youth who can’t raise ordinary N50m shouldn’t be running for president, says APC Women Leader
Osmek News:
Any young person who cannot raise N50 million should not run for president — APC Women Leader
Star News:
Any youth who can’t raise N50m shouldn’t be running for president — APC Women Leader April 22, 2022
More Picks
1
Wizkid breaks silence after viral video of Banky W saying he was disappointed singer didn’t attend his wedding -
Legit,
18 hours ago
2
CBN confirms fire incident at Makurdi branch saying it started from fuel dump -
AIT,
16 hours ago
3
2023 Presidency: Only death will make me quit race – Wike rubbishes consensus -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
4
"Sometimes we go apart to understand the value of getting back together" – AY Makun writes glowing tribute to Psquare -
Gist Reel,
12 hours ago
5
Government imposes curfew on Akwa Ibom community as clash between Ibeno, Ilaje fishermen rages -
Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago
6
Chioma drops heart warming hint after Davido declared his relationship status -
Legit,
14 hours ago
7
“There is no sweetness in marrying at 46” — Man advises ladies ‘not to follow Rita Dominic’s footsteps’ -
Yaba Left Online,
12 hours ago
8
Protesters Invade Jonathan’s Office, Demand He Declares For Presidential Race -
Talk Glitz,
12 hours ago
9
2023 Presidency: I budgeted 50m for APC form - Ngige -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
10
Russia indefinitely bans Kamala Harris and Mark Zuckerberg from entering country in latest sanctions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
