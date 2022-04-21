Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man who stole his cousin’s UK visa days before his trip and killed his dreams, confesses 20 years later
Yaba Left Online  - A man who reportedly hid his cousin’s UK visa days before he was to relocate out of Nigeria to study, is said to have confessed 20 years after the incident.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Man who stole his cousin’s UK visa days before his trip confesses 20 years later The Info NG:
Man who stole his cousin’s UK visa days before his trip confesses 20 years later
Man who stole his cousin’s UK visa days before his trip confesses 20 years later Correct NG:
Man who stole his cousin’s UK visa days before his trip confesses 20 years later
Man who stole his cousin’s UK visa days before his trip and killed his dreams, confesses 20 years later Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Man who stole his cousin’s UK visa days before his trip and killed his dreams, confesses 20 years later
Man who stole his cousin’s UK visa days before his trip confesses 20 years later Naija on Point:
Man who stole his cousin’s UK visa days before his trip confesses 20 years later
Man who stole his cousin’s UK visa days before his trip confesses 20 years later Gist Reel:
Man who stole his cousin’s UK visa days before his trip confesses 20 years later
Man Who Stole His Cousin’s UK Visa Days Before His Trip Confesses 20 years Later Tori News:
Man Who Stole His Cousin’s UK Visa Days Before His Trip Confesses 20 years Later


   More Picks
1 2023 elections will hold as scheduled despite insecurities - INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Attacks on police officers and facilities in South-East would no longer be tolerated - IGP warns criminal elements - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Tension in Yobe as Boko Haram kills 10 hotel guests, set school ablaze - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 420: NDLEA Raids Hotel, Arrests 200 People During Indian Hemp Party - News Break, 21 hours ago
5 Wizkid breaks silence after viral video of Banky W saying he was disappointed singer didn’t attend his wedding - Legit, 6 hours ago
6 Police kill two terrorists in Katsina, rescue kidnapped mother and daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 CBN confirms fire incident at Makurdi branch saying it started from fuel dump - AIT, 4 hours ago
8 Seven die of lassa fever in Kogi as govt confirms 41 cases since January - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
9 Any Presidential Aspirant Who Buys N100m APC Forms Should Be Probed - PDP Chairman - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
10 Petroleum Minister, Sylva, NNPC boss, Kyari sabotaging refineries investigation – Reps alleges - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info