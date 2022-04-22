Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


541 movies produced by Nollywood in three months: NFVCB
News photo Peoples Gazette  - Lagos had the highest number of movies produced for the period under review with 179

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Nollywood Produces 541 Movies In First Quarter Of 2022 –NFVCB Independent:
Nollywood Produces 541 Movies In First Quarter Of 2022 –NFVCB
Nollywood produced 541 movies in Q1, 2022 – NFVCB Business Day:
Nollywood produced 541 movies in Q1, 2022 – NFVCB
2022: Nollywood produced 541 movies in 3 months – NFVCB Daily Nigerian:
2022: Nollywood produced 541 movies in 3 months – NFVCB
Nollywood produces record 541 movies in 3 months - P.M. News PM News:
Nollywood produces record 541 movies in 3 months - P.M. News
Nollywood produces 541 movies in Q1, 2022 – NFVCB National Accord:
Nollywood produces 541 movies in Q1, 2022 – NFVCB
Nollywood produces 541 movies in Q1, 2022 – NFVCB Prompt News:
Nollywood produces 541 movies in Q1, 2022 – NFVCB
541 Movies Produced By Nollywood In Three Months: NFVCB Infotrust News:
541 Movies Produced By Nollywood In Three Months: NFVCB
NFVCB releases Nollywood Q1 2022 report News Breakers:
NFVCB releases Nollywood Q1 2022 report


   More Picks
1 Wizkid breaks silence after viral video of Banky W saying he was disappointed singer didn’t attend his wedding - Legit, 18 hours ago
2 CBN confirms fire incident at Makurdi branch saying it started from fuel dump - AIT, 16 hours ago
3 2023 Presidency: Only death will make me quit race – Wike rubbishes consensus - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 "Sometimes we go apart to understand the value of getting back together" – AY Makun writes glowing tribute to Psquare - Gist Reel, 12 hours ago
5 Government imposes curfew on Akwa Ibom community as clash between Ibeno, Ilaje fishermen rages - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
6 Chioma drops heart warming hint after Davido declared his relationship status - Legit, 14 hours ago
7 “There is no sweetness in marrying at 46” — Man advises ladies ‘not to follow Rita Dominic’s footsteps’ - Yaba Left Online, 12 hours ago
8 Protesters Invade Jonathan’s Office, Demand He Declares For Presidential Race - Talk Glitz, 12 hours ago
9 2023 Presidency: I budgeted 50m for APC form - Ngige - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
10 Russia indefinitely bans Kamala Harris and Mark Zuckerberg from entering country in latest sanctions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info