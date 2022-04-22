Post News
News at a Glance
We've Arrested IPOB Bomb Maker Responsible For Bombing Police Stations, Imo Police Announce
Sahara Reporters
- We've Arrested IPOB Bomb Maker Responsible For Bombing Police Stations, Imo Police Announce
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Imo police arrest suspected IPOB bomb maker, recover weapons
Yaba Left Online:
Man alleged to be IPOB bomb maker arrested in Imo
Within Nigeria:
Suspected IPOB bomb manufacturer arrested in Imo
News Breakers:
Alleged IPOB Bomb Maker Arrested In Imo (PHOTO)
Naija Parrot:
Man alleged to be IPOB bomb maker arrested in Imo
More Picks
1
Wizkid breaks silence after viral video of Banky W saying he was disappointed singer didn’t attend his wedding -
Legit,
18 hours ago
2
CBN confirms fire incident at Makurdi branch saying it started from fuel dump -
AIT,
16 hours ago
3
2023 Presidency: Only death will make me quit race – Wike rubbishes consensus -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
4
"Sometimes we go apart to understand the value of getting back together" – AY Makun writes glowing tribute to Psquare -
Gist Reel,
12 hours ago
5
Government imposes curfew on Akwa Ibom community as clash between Ibeno, Ilaje fishermen rages -
Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago
6
Chioma drops heart warming hint after Davido declared his relationship status -
Legit,
14 hours ago
7
“There is no sweetness in marrying at 46” — Man advises ladies ‘not to follow Rita Dominic’s footsteps’ -
Yaba Left Online,
12 hours ago
8
Protesters Invade Jonathan’s Office, Demand He Declares For Presidential Race -
Talk Glitz,
12 hours ago
9
2023 Presidency: I budgeted 50m for APC form - Ngige -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
10
Russia indefinitely bans Kamala Harris and Mark Zuckerberg from entering country in latest sanctions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
