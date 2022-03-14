Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why I did not see Obaseki when I visited Edo, by Wike
The Nation  - Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike has revealed why he did not meet Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki when he visited the State last week.Wike, who was in the Edo State capital as part of consultation for his presidential aspiration, neither met with Obaseki nor

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why I Refused To Visit Obaseki In Edo – Wike Independent:
Why I Refused To Visit Obaseki In Edo – Wike
Why I Did Not See Obaseki When I Visited Edo, Says Wike The Nigeria Lawyer:
Why I Did Not See Obaseki When I Visited Edo, Says Wike
‘I didn’t visit Obaseki in Edo because PDP sent me to see delegates’ – Wike News Diary Online:
‘I didn’t visit Obaseki in Edo because PDP sent me to see delegates’ – Wike
2023: I’m Not In Any Relationship With Obaseki – Wike Naija News:
2023: I’m Not In Any Relationship With Obaseki – Wike


   More Picks
1 Nigerian man dies after allegedly jumping from 21st floor apartment in Malaysia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 "Sometimes we go apart to understand the value of getting back together" – AY Makun writes glowing tribute to Psquare - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
3 “There is no sweetness in marrying at 46” — Man advises ladies ‘not to follow Rita Dominic’s footsteps’ - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
4 We’ll continue to ensure Lagos remains most peaceful, secure state in Nigeria, says Sanwo-Olu - Encomium Magazine, 2 hours ago
5 541 movies produced by Nollywood in three months: NFVCB - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
6 Kenya's ex-president, Mwai Kibaki, dies at 90 - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Protesters Invade Jonathan’s Office, Demand He Declares For Presidential Race - Talk Glitz, 22 hours ago
8 Why CBN can’t float exchange rate –Emefiele - The Punch, 10 hours ago
9 2023 Presidency: I budgeted 50m for APC form - Ngige - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 MTN, NPFL and La Liga Partnering on Grassroots Football Development – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info