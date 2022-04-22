Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Many Farmers Feared Killed As Suspected Herdsmen Attack Benue Community
An unconfirmed number of farmers has been reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen in the Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.It was learnt that the attack took place on Thursday ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

