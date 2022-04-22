Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Nigerian man dies after allegedly jumping from 21st floor apartment in Malaysia
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A 27-year-old Nigerian man identified as Victory has died after he allegedly jumped from 21st floor of his condominium in Malaysia. It was gathered that the incident happened at Mutiara ville (21st floor.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Controversy Over Death Of Nigerian Man Who Fell From 21-Floor Apartment In Malaysia
Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian man dies after allegedly jumping from 21st floor apartment in Malaysia
The Street Journal:
Nigerian man dies in Malaysia after allegedly jumping from 21st-floor apartment
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian man dies after allegedly jumping from 21st floor apartment in Malaysia
Naija Parrot:
Nigerian man dies after allegedly jumping from 21st floor apartment in Malaysia
Gist Punch:
Nigerian man dies after allegedly jumping from 21st floor apartment in Malaysia
Screen Gist:
Nigerian Man Dies After Allegedly Jumping From 21st Floor Apartment In Malaysia
Tori News:
Nigerian Man Dies After Allegedly Jumping From 21st Floor Apartment In Malaysia
More Picks
1
Wizkid breaks silence after viral video of Banky W saying he was disappointed singer didn’t attend his wedding -
Legit,
18 hours ago
2
CBN confirms fire incident at Makurdi branch saying it started from fuel dump -
AIT,
16 hours ago
3
2023 Presidency: Only death will make me quit race – Wike rubbishes consensus -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
4
"Sometimes we go apart to understand the value of getting back together" – AY Makun writes glowing tribute to Psquare -
Gist Reel,
12 hours ago
5
Government imposes curfew on Akwa Ibom community as clash between Ibeno, Ilaje fishermen rages -
Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago
6
Chioma drops heart warming hint after Davido declared his relationship status -
Legit,
14 hours ago
7
“There is no sweetness in marrying at 46” — Man advises ladies ‘not to follow Rita Dominic’s footsteps’ -
Yaba Left Online,
12 hours ago
8
Protesters Invade Jonathan’s Office, Demand He Declares For Presidential Race -
Talk Glitz,
12 hours ago
9
2023 Presidency: I budgeted 50m for APC form - Ngige -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
10
Russia indefinitely bans Kamala Harris and Mark Zuckerberg from entering country in latest sanctions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...