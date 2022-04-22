Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“The fake products in this country are more than the original” – Actor, Williams Uchemba bewails
Yaba Left Online  - Popular Nollywood actor and movie producer, Williams Uchemba has bemoaned the rate at which fake products are being sold in the country.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Filmmaker, Williams Uchemba Laments Fake Products In Nigeria Page One:
Filmmaker, Williams Uchemba Laments Fake Products In Nigeria
Stop Selling Fake Products For The Price Of An Original – Williams Uchemba The Info Stride:
Stop Selling Fake Products For The Price Of An Original – Williams Uchemba
“The fake products in this country are more than the original” – Actor, Williams Uchemba bewails Naija Parrot:
“The fake products in this country are more than the original” – Actor, Williams Uchemba bewails
Actor Williams Uchemba Laments Fake Products In Nigeria Nigerian Pilot:
Actor Williams Uchemba Laments Fake Products In Nigeria
National Daily:
Actor Williams Uchemba laments fake products in Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Nigerian man dies after allegedly jumping from 21st floor apartment in Malaysia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 "Sometimes we go apart to understand the value of getting back together" – AY Makun writes glowing tribute to Psquare - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
3 “There is no sweetness in marrying at 46” — Man advises ladies ‘not to follow Rita Dominic’s footsteps’ - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
4 We’ll continue to ensure Lagos remains most peaceful, secure state in Nigeria, says Sanwo-Olu - Encomium Magazine, 2 hours ago
5 541 movies produced by Nollywood in three months: NFVCB - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
6 Kenya's ex-president, Mwai Kibaki, dies at 90 - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Protesters Invade Jonathan’s Office, Demand He Declares For Presidential Race - Talk Glitz, 22 hours ago
8 Why CBN can’t float exchange rate –Emefiele - The Punch, 10 hours ago
9 2023 Presidency: I budgeted 50m for APC form - Ngige - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 MTN, NPFL and La Liga Partnering on Grassroots Football Development – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info