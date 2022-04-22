Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: NAF partners British military to train 150 Special Forces
News photo The Punch  - The Nigerian Air Force, in partnership with the British Military Advisory Training Team, has trained 150 Advanced Special Forces operatives to be deployed to troubled areas to help in tackling security challenges bedevilling the country.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NAF, British military train 150 Special Forces to help combat terrorism, banditry National Accord:
NAF, British military train 150 Special Forces to help combat terrorism, banditry
NAF, British Military Train 150 Special Forces To Counter Terror, Banditry The Will:
NAF, British Military Train 150 Special Forces To Counter Terror, Banditry
Insecurity: NAF partners British military to train 150 Special Forces Affairs TV:
Insecurity: NAF partners British military to train 150 Special Forces
Insecurity: NAF partners British military to train 150 Special Forces News Breakers:
Insecurity: NAF partners British military to train 150 Special Forces
145 NAF Special Forces Graduate From NAF/British Military Joint Training, To Be Deployed In Fight Against Insecurity Global Upfront:
145 NAF Special Forces Graduate From NAF/British Military Joint Training, To Be Deployed In Fight Against Insecurity


   More Picks
1 Wizkid breaks silence after viral video of Banky W saying he was disappointed singer didn’t attend his wedding - Legit, 18 hours ago
2 CBN confirms fire incident at Makurdi branch saying it started from fuel dump - AIT, 16 hours ago
3 2023 Presidency: Only death will make me quit race – Wike rubbishes consensus - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 "Sometimes we go apart to understand the value of getting back together" – AY Makun writes glowing tribute to Psquare - Gist Reel, 12 hours ago
5 Government imposes curfew on Akwa Ibom community as clash between Ibeno, Ilaje fishermen rages - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
6 Chioma drops heart warming hint after Davido declared his relationship status - Legit, 14 hours ago
7 “There is no sweetness in marrying at 46” — Man advises ladies ‘not to follow Rita Dominic’s footsteps’ - Yaba Left Online, 12 hours ago
8 Protesters Invade Jonathan’s Office, Demand He Declares For Presidential Race - Talk Glitz, 12 hours ago
9 2023 Presidency: I budgeted 50m for APC form - Ngige - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
10 Russia indefinitely bans Kamala Harris and Mark Zuckerberg from entering country in latest sanctions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info