Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Abia: Hoodlums kill woman in Aba hotel
Daily Post  - The Abia State Police Command has confirmed the alleged killing of an unidentified woman by hoodlums in a hotel at Ubani Street, Ogbor Hill, Aba. The command’s Spokesman, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) ...

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police confirm alleged murder of woman in Aba hotel Prompt News:
Police confirm alleged murder of woman in Aba hotel
Police confirm alleged murder of woman in Aba hotel The Eagle Online:
Police confirm alleged murder of woman in Aba hotel
Hoodlums kill woman and kidnap her two-year-old daughter in Aba hotel Tunde Ednut:
Hoodlums kill woman and kidnap her two-year-old daughter in Aba hotel
Hoodlums kill woman and kidnap her two-year-old daughter in Aba hotel Within Nigeria:
Hoodlums kill woman and kidnap her two-year-old daughter in Aba hotel


   More Picks
1 Kenya’s First Opposition President, Mwai Kibaki, Dies   At 90 - Leadership, 8 hours ago
2 2023: Anyone supporting Amaechi, Wike is backing Igbo Presidency – Ohanaeze - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
3 Photos and videos from Kemi Adetiba and Oscar Heman-Ackah's introduction and civil union - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 We’ll continue to ensure Lagos remains most peaceful, secure state in Nigeria, says Sanwo-Olu - Encomium Magazine, 11 hours ago
5 Bus summersaults on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, claims two lives - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
6 War against Terrorists: British Military Trains 150 Nigerian Special Forces Called Panthers, Set for Deployment - This Day, 15 hours ago
7 Why CBN can’t float exchange rate –Emefiele - The Punch, 18 hours ago
8 Palace disputes death of Alaafin Oyo, says it’s a rumour - The Eagle Online, 10 hours ago
9 Agents to shut down Lagos ports Monday over 15% levy - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 2023: Tambuwal group rejects Saraki, Mohammed as PDP consensus candidates - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info