Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NURTW sets up nine-man committee to oversee Lagos affairs - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - NURTW has set up a nine-man caretaker committee to oversee and coordinate operations of the union across Lagos.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NURTW defies govt’s suspension, sets up caretaker committee in Lagos Daily Trust:
NURTW defies govt’s suspension, sets up caretaker committee in Lagos
CRISIS: NURTW sets up caretaker committee to coordinate Lagos affairs Ripples Nigeria:
CRISIS: NURTW sets up caretaker committee to coordinate Lagos affairs
NURTW sets up Caretaker Committee in Lagos despite ban by govt Pulse Nigeria:
NURTW sets up Caretaker Committee in Lagos despite ban by govt
NURTW sets up nine-man committee to oversee Lagos affairs News Breakers:
NURTW sets up nine-man committee to oversee Lagos affairs
NURTW Sets Up Nine-Man Committee To Oversee Lagos Affairs | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
NURTW Sets Up Nine-Man Committee To Oversee Lagos Affairs | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 Nigerian man dies after allegedly jumping from 21st floor apartment in Malaysia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 "Sometimes we go apart to understand the value of getting back together" – AY Makun writes glowing tribute to Psquare - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
3 “There is no sweetness in marrying at 46” — Man advises ladies ‘not to follow Rita Dominic’s footsteps’ - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
4 We’ll continue to ensure Lagos remains most peaceful, secure state in Nigeria, says Sanwo-Olu - Encomium Magazine, 2 hours ago
5 541 movies produced by Nollywood in three months: NFVCB - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
6 Kenya's ex-president, Mwai Kibaki, dies at 90 - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Protesters Invade Jonathan’s Office, Demand He Declares For Presidential Race - Talk Glitz, 22 hours ago
8 Why CBN can’t float exchange rate –Emefiele - The Punch, 10 hours ago
9 2023 Presidency: I budgeted 50m for APC form - Ngige - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 MTN, NPFL and La Liga Partnering on Grassroots Football Development – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info