Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


War against Terrorists: British Military Trains 150 Nigerian Special Forces Called Panthers, Set for Deployment
This Day  - Our Correspondents A British Military Advisory Training Team, in partnership with the Nigerian Air Force, has trained 150 Advanced Special Forces operatives to be deployed to troubled areas to help…

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Insecurity: NAF partners British military to train 150 Special Forces The Punch:
Insecurity: NAF partners British military to train 150 Special Forces
Insurgency: NAF to deploy 150 newly trained special forces Daily Post:
Insurgency: NAF to deploy 150 newly trained special forces
NAF, British military train 150 Special Forces to help combat terrorism, banditry National Accord:
NAF, British military train 150 Special Forces to help combat terrorism, banditry
NAF, British Military Train 150 Special Forces To Counter Terror, Banditry The Will:
NAF, British Military Train 150 Special Forces To Counter Terror, Banditry
Insecurity: NAF, British military train 150 Special Forces News Breakers:
Insecurity: NAF, British military train 150 Special Forces
Insecurity: NAF partners British military to train 150 Special Forces Affairs TV:
Insecurity: NAF partners British military to train 150 Special Forces
145 NAF Special Forces Graduate From NAF/British Military Joint Training, To Be Deployed In Fight Against Insecurity Global Upfront:
145 NAF Special Forces Graduate From NAF/British Military Joint Training, To Be Deployed In Fight Against Insecurity


   More Picks
1 Nigerian man dies after allegedly jumping from 21st floor apartment in Malaysia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 "Sometimes we go apart to understand the value of getting back together" – AY Makun writes glowing tribute to Psquare - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
3 “There is no sweetness in marrying at 46” — Man advises ladies ‘not to follow Rita Dominic’s footsteps’ - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
4 We’ll continue to ensure Lagos remains most peaceful, secure state in Nigeria, says Sanwo-Olu - Encomium Magazine, 2 hours ago
5 541 movies produced by Nollywood in three months: NFVCB - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
6 Kenya's ex-president, Mwai Kibaki, dies at 90 - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Protesters Invade Jonathan’s Office, Demand He Declares For Presidential Race - Talk Glitz, 22 hours ago
8 Why CBN can’t float exchange rate –Emefiele - The Punch, 10 hours ago
9 2023 Presidency: I budgeted 50m for APC form - Ngige - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 MTN, NPFL and La Liga Partnering on Grassroots Football Development – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info