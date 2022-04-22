Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lady narrates how her mother married her brother's roommate's father after they met on Facebook (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian lady has narrated how her mother married her brother’s roommate’s father after they met on Facebook. According to @Fehinsilva, her brother and her stepbrother were roommates while at the university.

1 Nigerian man dies after allegedly jumping from 21st floor apartment in Malaysia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 "Sometimes we go apart to understand the value of getting back together" – AY Makun writes glowing tribute to Psquare - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
3 “There is no sweetness in marrying at 46” — Man advises ladies ‘not to follow Rita Dominic’s footsteps’ - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
4 We’ll continue to ensure Lagos remains most peaceful, secure state in Nigeria, says Sanwo-Olu - Encomium Magazine, 2 hours ago
5 541 movies produced by Nollywood in three months: NFVCB - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
6 Kenya's ex-president, Mwai Kibaki, dies at 90 - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Protesters Invade Jonathan’s Office, Demand He Declares For Presidential Race - Talk Glitz, 22 hours ago
8 Why CBN can’t float exchange rate –Emefiele - The Punch, 10 hours ago
9 2023 Presidency: I budgeted 50m for APC form - Ngige - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 MTN, NPFL and La Liga Partnering on Grassroots Football Development – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 21 hours ago
