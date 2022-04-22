Baby mama, Mella, calls out JJC Skillz for assaulted her son, Benito Ripples Nigeria - Mella, the baby mama, and former partner of Nigerian entertainer, JJC Skillz has taken to her Instagram platform to explain why the ex-JJC & 419 Squad member assaulted his son, Benito Bello. Mella’s narration on the social media platform, Instagram is ...



News Credibility Score: 70%