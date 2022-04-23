Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Clearing agents to embark on strike over 15% levy on imported vehicles
News photo The Cable  - Clearing agents under the aegis of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) says they will embark on a warning strike from Monday, April 25.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Clearing agents to embark on strike over 15% levy on imported vehicles - The Cable, 15 hours ago
2 War against Terrorists: British Military Trains 150 Nigerian Special Forces Called Panthers, Set for Deployment - This Day, 22 hours ago
3 2023: Anyone supporting Amaechi, Wike is backing Igbo Presidency – Ohanaeze - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Kenya’s First Opposition President, Mwai Kibaki, Dies   At 90 - Leadership, 15 hours ago
5 We’ll continue to ensure Lagos remains most peaceful, secure state in Nigeria, says Sanwo-Olu - Encomium Magazine, 17 hours ago
6 Palace disputes death of Alaafin Oyo, says it’s a rumour - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
7 Dangote Refinery Will Be Ready Before End Of PMB’s Tenure – Aliko Dangote - Leadership, 23 hours ago
8 APC may reschedule sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
9 DMO to auction 3 new FGN bonds valued at N225bn in April - The News Guru, 8 hours ago
10 Alaafin Of Oyo Told Us His Forefathers Were Calling Him Two Weeks Ago --Aide - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
